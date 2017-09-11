Kruger Park rhino poacher sentenced to 20 year in jail

Thirty-year-old Mapoyisa Mahlauli was found guilty of various crimes related to rhino poaching.

JOHANNESBURG - A rhino poacher who was nabbed at the Kruger National Park last year has been sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Mapoyisa Mahlauli was found guilty of various crimes related to rhino poaching.

He was caught with rhino horn and a rifle after a shootout with rangers in the park.

The police’s Katlego Mogale says he was convicted on all charges.

“He was charged with illegal hunting on an endangered species, possession of firearm and ammunition as well as being an illegal immigrant in South Africa.”