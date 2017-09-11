Kenneth Nkosi waited a long time for dramatic movie role

Nkosi, known for his comedy work, is at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the cast of the South African film 'Five Fingers for Marseilles'.

Nkosi, known for his comedy work, is at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the cast of the South African film, which is playing in official competition at the event.

Kenneth Nkosi says he’s been waiting a long time to play a dramatic part like the one he does in Five Fingers for Marseilles.

“[The character] is not a funny guy. He is troubled and conflicted. And it’s one of the few characters that I enjoy doing now.”

He says the film - a South African western set in the Eastern Cape - has much to say about the country right now.

“It's a story told honestly in a town called Lady Grey in the Eastern Cape, where the poorest of the poor are at and where all the big leaders of the African National Congress and of the country come from.”

The film is one of four South African films, including a documentary, showing at the festival.