Kenneth Nkosi waited a long time for dramatic movie role
Nkosi, known for his comedy work, is at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the cast of the South African film 'Five Fingers for Marseilles'.
NEW YORK - Actor Kenneth Nkosi says audiences will get to see a different side to him in his latest role in the film Five Fingers for Marseilles.
Nkosi, known for his comedy work, is at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the cast of the South African film, which is playing in official competition at the event.
Kenneth Nkosi says he’s been waiting a long time to play a dramatic part like the one he does in Five Fingers for Marseilles.
“[The character] is not a funny guy. He is troubled and conflicted. And it’s one of the few characters that I enjoy doing now.”
He says the film - a South African western set in the Eastern Cape - has much to say about the country right now.
“It's a story told honestly in a town called Lady Grey in the Eastern Cape, where the poorest of the poor are at and where all the big leaders of the African National Congress and of the country come from.”
The film is one of four South African films, including a documentary, showing at the festival.
More in Local
-
Violent Kleinmond protests lead to closure of R44
-
Van Breda murders: Court taken through analysis of blood splatter evidence
-
Moody’s maintains negative outlook for SA’s banking system
-
2 classrooms, hall destroyed in fire at Ravensmead school
-
[WATCH] Go inside the abandoned R100m Soweto housing project
-
‘Inclusive growth plan to help restore confidence in SA economy'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.