Joburg CBD set for another day without power

JOHANNESBURG - Residents and businesses in the Johannesburg CBD will have to contend with power outages for yet another day, with City Power experiencing further delays in restoring supply.

Large parts of the city centre have been without power since last weekend when copper thieves gained access to an underground tunnel and burnt cables before cutting kilometres of the metal.

The power utility says it has managed to restore electricity to 40% of affected areas and the rest should be reconnected by Tuesday.

Spokesperson Sol Masolo: "It's purely about the amount of work that needs to be done as well as the conditions under which our guys are working. There is also the distances that needs to be covered. As we said, we're covering about 9km of tunnel that we need to work in, so that makes it difficult for our guys to work fast."

