It will cost City of Tshwane R60m to repair sinkholes

The city has allocated R25 million to repair one particular sink hole on Jean Avenue in Centurion.

PRETORIA - The City Of Tshwane says it will cost about R60 million to repair sinkholes in the city over the next two financial years.

The city has allocated R25 million to repair one particular sink hole on Jean Avenue in Centurion.

This is one of 24 in the city.

The operation is expected to run for about nine months.

Spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said: “Well, we look at region four which includes Centurion and Laudium and those areas. And this is not necessarily something that we can prevent from happening although we’re working closely with archaeologists to ensure that we monitor the situation and monitor the sinkholes that are caused by an array of issues so that we can mitigate them in future.”