Hurricane Irma leaves over 20 SA medical students stranded in Paris
The students, who are part of the Cuban training programme, say they weren't told by the airline that they would not be able to proceed to Cuba.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 20 medical students have reportedly been stranded in Paris since Saturday after flights were cancelled due to the harsh weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.
The students from KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the North West who are part of the Cuban training programme, say they weren't told by the airline that they would not be able to proceed to Cuba from Charles De Gaulle Airport.
KZN student Phumuzile Thwala says they were only given one night's accommodation.
“In July, we all went home for vacations and we were en route going back to Cuba and that is how we ended up in France. We left South Africa on Friday morning and on Sunday we were told to evacuate the accommodation we were given and we had been sleeping on the couch at the airport.”
Both the KZN and North West departments of health have not been able to confirm the reports but said they would investigate the matter urgently.
More than two dozen people have been killed since Hurricane Irma barreled its way through the Caribbean.
