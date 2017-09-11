Home Affairs upgrades facilities at Beitbridge border post

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says they will deal with overcrowding, corruption and dysfunctional scanning systems.

JOHANNESBURG - With a new special permit system being implemented for Zimbabweans, Home Affairs has moved to upgrade its facilities at the Beitbridge border post to make the process more efficient.

The re-application process for special permit holders is aimed at Zimbabweans who are in the country legally and not for those without papers.

Mkhize says she noticed during a visit to the Beitbridge border post that there is little capacity to deal with high numbers of people.

“There are things that we can be able to attend to immediately, like just the basics, like the IT system.”

She says the departments participating in controlling entry to South Africa should also play their part in minimising the risk of illegal entries.

“Without that, we increase the risk of people getting exhausted and the teams not being able to manage and control the entry to South Africa.”

Mkhize says the infrastructure there is old and there is an urgent need for intervention.