Henri van Breda murder trial to resume

CAPE TOWN - The State will on Monday call its final witness when the trial against triple axe murder accused Henri van Breda resumes in the Western Cape High Court.

Van Breda allegedly killed his parents and older brother at their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

His younger sister Marli van Breda survived the attack.

The State will call its blood splatter expert to testify before Judge Siraj Desai.

The defence will also call its own expert on the matter during the course of the trial.

The defence has so far tried to poke holes in the prosecution's case.

This as they try to prove that an intruder could have entered the Van Breda family home on the night of the murder.

The State however insists that Henri van Breda killed his family.