‘Govt's anti-gang strategy too broad to be implementable’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

‘Govt's anti-gang strategy too broad to be implementable’

Last week Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi promised drastic action to tackle gangsterism in the Western Cape, saying the Cabinet approved plan would be the blue print.

Last week Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi hosted an anti-gangsterism Imbizo in Hanover Park. Picture: Cindy Archillies.
Last week Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi hosted an anti-gangsterism Imbizo in Hanover Park. Picture: Cindy Archillies.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Critics of government's anti-gang strategy believe it's too general and lacking in detail.

Last week Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi promised drastic action to tackle gangsterism in the Western Cape, saying the Cabinet approved plan would be the blue print.

But over the weekend, another child was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Ocean View.

"This country will never be ruled by criminals” - tough talk from Police Minister Fikile Mbulula during one of at least three visits to crime hotspots in Cape Town in May.

But just how effective is government's four pillar anti-gangsterism strategy in tackling the problem?

Criminologist Don Pinnock says it's too broad to be implementable.

“Not much is really understood about the gang situation here when national government makes pronouncements here about what they are going to do to crush the gangs.”

Pinnock also warns there's also too much corruption within the police service to successfully infiltrate gangs.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA