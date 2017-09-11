‘Govt's anti-gang strategy too broad to be implementable’
Last week Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi promised drastic action to tackle gangsterism in the Western Cape, saying the Cabinet approved plan would be the blue print.
CAPE TOWN - Critics of government's anti-gang strategy believe it's too general and lacking in detail.
But over the weekend, another child was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Ocean View.
"This country will never be ruled by criminals” - tough talk from Police Minister Fikile Mbulula during one of at least three visits to crime hotspots in Cape Town in May.
But just how effective is government's four pillar anti-gangsterism strategy in tackling the problem?
Criminologist Don Pinnock says it's too broad to be implementable.
“Not much is really understood about the gang situation here when national government makes pronouncements here about what they are going to do to crush the gangs.”
Pinnock also warns there's also too much corruption within the police service to successfully infiltrate gangs.
