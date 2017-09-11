Gigaba: Every effort must be made to grow economy
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that there are many opportunities for investors and government to continue focusing on one objective of growing the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that while South Africans are celebrating GDP growth and the country's emergence from a technical recession, this is not the time to be complacent.
Gigaba says that every effort must be made to grow the economy and get more people working.
The minister is speaking at the opening of the Tax Indaba in Sandton.
Gigaba says that there are many opportunities for investors and government to continue focusing on one objective of growing the economy.
The Finance Minister says that while GDP has rebounded with 2.5% growth for the second quarter of the year, there are still challenges that need to be addressed with urgency.
“For government, the tasks are clear. We need to implement structural reforms that are needed to provide policy certainty for investors, who could open their bank balances and invest in our economy.”
Gigaba says taxpayers must realise that every effort is being made to properly spend their contributions and government is working towards creating more jobs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.