Gigaba: Every effort must be made to grow economy

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that there are many opportunities for investors and government to continue focusing on one objective of growing the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that while South Africans are celebrating GDP growth and the country's emergence from a technical recession, this is not the time to be complacent.

Gigaba says that every effort must be made to grow the economy and get more people working.

The minister is speaking at the opening of the Tax Indaba in Sandton.

The Finance Minister says that while GDP has rebounded with 2.5% growth for the second quarter of the year, there are still challenges that need to be addressed with urgency.

“For government, the tasks are clear. We need to implement structural reforms that are needed to provide policy certainty for investors, who could open their bank balances and invest in our economy.”

Gigaba says taxpayers must realise that every effort is being made to properly spend their contributions and government is working towards creating more jobs.

