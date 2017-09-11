Dramatic Sandton crash caught on video

-
Atlantis declared a special economic zoneBusiness
-
Gang violence continues in Ocean ViewLocal
-
Gigaba: SA may miss 1.3% growth target this yearBusiness
-
Dramatic Sandton crash caught on videoLocal
-
UN sees 'textbook example of ethnic cleansing' in MyanmarWorld
-
Grace Mugabe: Gabriella Engels attacked me with knifeLocal
-
Atlantis declared a special economic zoneBusiness
-
Gang violence continues in Ocean ViewLocal
-
Gigaba: SA may miss 1.3% growth target this yearBusiness
-
Dramatic Sandton crash caught on videoLocal
-
Grace Mugabe: Gabriella Engels attacked me with knifeLocal
-
People are 'scared' after Uber, metered taxi clashLocal
Popular Topics
-
Hank McGregor claims ninth world titleSport
-
Paris lauds chance to renew trust in Olympics as likely 2024 hostSport
-
Anderson eyes top 10 after US Open final defeatSport
-
Froome makes history as he is crowned Vuelta championSport
-
Mourinho says Man United failed to evolve under predecessorsSport
-
Business-like Nadal banks third US Open titleSport
Popular Topics
-
'American Idol' to have new judges - Keith UrbanLifestyle
-
Drinks industry distorts alcohol cancer risk: scientistsLifestyle
-
Jimmy Kimmel: My son strong after heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Reed dance boosts tourism in KZNLifestyle
-
Spicey skits bring an Emmy for Melissa McCarthyLifestyle
-
Kanye West wants to end Jay-Z feudLifestyle
-
Dame Judi Dench reveals the pitfalls of ageingLifestyle
-
Ryan Reynolds urges fans to support victims of hurricanesLifestyle
-
SA’s big names in comedy honoured at Comics Choice AwardsLifestyle
-
SACP will back Cabinet reshuffle if based on 'proper assessment of govt work'Local
-
Dlamini-Zuma set to attend ANCYL birthday celebration in CTPolitics
-
EC DA can still appeal sex harassment verdictLocal
-
Analyst: Cabinet reshuffle would be no surpriseLocal
-
Mantashe: ANC facing life or death choice in DecemberLocal
-
'We have to do everything in our power to save the ANC'Politics
-
[FACT CHECK] Do only 14% of South Africans read books?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Do not domesticate girlsOpinion
-
[OPINION] A shift in thinking needed to counter rise in SA povertyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How PR giant Bell Pottinger made itself look badOpinion
-
[OPINION] The madness of matric ballsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The 'Kenny K' confessionsOpinion
Popular Topics
The Gathering
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumBusiness
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
Gigaba: SA may miss 1.3% growth target this yearBusiness
-
Gigaba: Every effort must be made to grow economyLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Gigaba addresses tax indabaLocal
-
Fears Uber, meter taxi violence could hurt tourismBusiness
-
Irma a 'major event' for insurance industry - Munich Re board memberBusiness
-
Greek PM urges IMF to decide on bailout participation by end of yearBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
Dramatic Sandton crash caught on video
An Audi TT is seen flying through the air and crashing into a signpost.
JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics from ER24 attended to a woman critically injured after her car was involved in an early-morning collision on Rivonia Road in Sandton on Sunday.
Video footage captures the moment her Audi TT flies through the air and crashes into a signpost.
Speed matters.... Slow Down... Drive Defensively!! #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/xIrkEgHkRC— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 11, 2017
ER24 says paramedics responded to the scene after receiving the emergency call at 5:15am
They found the vehicle lying next to a wall and the body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle.
She had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Paramedics stabilised her on scene and she was then transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for urgent care.
Video footage of the aftermath of the collision was shared on social media.
Audi TT totaled on Rivonia & Marion Road in Sandton this morning. Lady driver reportedly deceased @StanfromIBF pic.twitter.com/AgAvkmN6Vt— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 10, 2017
Timeline
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] I cannot be an absent father, husband - Mthembu9 minutes ago
-
Atlantis declared a special economic zone20 minutes ago
-
Gang violence continues in Ocean View27 minutes ago
-
Gigaba: SA may miss 1.3% growth target this year29 minutes ago
-
Grace Mugabe: Gabriella Engels attacked me with knifeone hour ago
-
People are 'scared' after Uber, metered taxi clashone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.