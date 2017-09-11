Dramatic Sandton crash caught on video

An Audi TT is seen flying through the air and crashing into a signpost.

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics from ER24 attended to a woman critically injured after her car was involved in an early-morning collision on Rivonia Road in Sandton on Sunday.

Video footage captures the moment her Audi TT flies through the air and crashes into a signpost.

ER24 says paramedics responded to the scene after receiving the emergency call at 5:15am

They found the vehicle lying next to a wall and the body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle.

She had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Paramedics stabilised her on scene and she was then transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for urgent care.

Video footage of the aftermath of the collision was shared on social media.