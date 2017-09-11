Violent protests resume at CPUT

It's believed the protesting group is unhappy with the suspension of four students in connection with an earlier demonstration on campus.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement authorities are driving a group of protesters away from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)'s main campus in Cape Town on Monday evening.

Violent protests resumed on the Cape Town campus after a lull in the demonstration over insourcing and the suspension of four students.

Security officials have been deployed to CPUT's main campus where protesters have positioned themselves in a residence.

From there they pelted stones at police, who retaliated with rubber bullets and stun grenades.

It's believed the protesting group is unhappy with the suspension of four students in connection with an earlier demonstration on campus.

On Monday morning, a number of classrooms here were torched while some classes at the Bellville campus were disrupted.

A refuse bin was alight and rubbish lay strewn on the road surface.

Academic activity has, however, continued throughout the day.

#CPUTProtest Traffic flow has been restored in Keizersgracht Street, after it was closed due to protest action earlier @BrandtKev pic.twitter.com/fEsfpBYGH8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017

#CPUTProtest Protest action has flared up at CPUT's Cape Town campus @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/II8ilpVKCU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017

Damaged property on CPUT CT campus following overnight protests. BM pic.twitter.com/leJUvqaBoq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017

Private security guards use pepper balls and stun grandes to dispures disruptive CPUT students. BM pic.twitter.com/c92Pbjxd4v — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017