Violent protests resume at CPUT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Violent protests resume at CPUT

It's believed the protesting group is unhappy with the suspension of four students in connection with an earlier demonstration on campus.

Students gather outside CPUT Cape Town campus. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Students gather outside CPUT Cape Town campus. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement authorities are driving a group of protesters away from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)'s main campus in Cape Town on Monday evening.

Violent protests resumed on the Cape Town campus after a lull in the demonstration over insourcing and the suspension of four students.

Security officials have been deployed to CPUT's main campus where protesters have positioned themselves in a residence.

From there they pelted stones at police, who retaliated with rubber bullets and stun grenades.

It's believed the protesting group is unhappy with the suspension of four students in connection with an earlier demonstration on campus.

On Monday morning, a number of classrooms here were torched while some classes at the Bellville campus were disrupted.

A refuse bin was alight and rubbish lay strewn on the road surface.

Academic activity has, however, continued throughout the day.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA