Violent protests resume at CPUT
It's believed the protesting group is unhappy with the suspension of four students in connection with an earlier demonstration on campus.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement authorities are driving a group of protesters away from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)'s main campus in Cape Town on Monday evening.
Violent protests resumed on the Cape Town campus after a lull in the demonstration over insourcing and the suspension of four students.
Security officials have been deployed to CPUT's main campus where protesters have positioned themselves in a residence.
From there they pelted stones at police, who retaliated with rubber bullets and stun grenades.
On Monday morning, a number of classrooms here were torched while some classes at the Bellville campus were disrupted.
A refuse bin was alight and rubbish lay strewn on the road surface.
Academic activity has, however, continued throughout the day.
#CPUTProtest Traffic flow has been restored in Keizersgracht Street, after it was closed due to protest action earlier @BrandtKev pic.twitter.com/fEsfpBYGH8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017
#CPUTProtest Protest action has flared up at CPUT's Cape Town campus @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/II8ilpVKCU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017
Damaged property on CPUT CT campus following overnight protests. BM pic.twitter.com/leJUvqaBoq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017
Private security guards use pepper balls and stun grandes to dispures disruptive CPUT students. BM pic.twitter.com/c92Pbjxd4v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017
Private security block access to CPUT CT campus after students protest this morning. BM pic.twitter.com/GDxGZXpmjG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2017
