Anderson eyes top 10 after US Open final defeat

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Anderson has had to set himself new goals after Sunday's US Open final.

Anderson, who is the first South African to reach a grand slam final in the open era, lost to world number one Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

The St Stithians old boy is ranked 15th in the world and says he now wants to break into the top 10.

"I put myself in a good position, so I always feel like if I'm taking care of the stuff I need to, the ranking will take care of itself. It's great to sit back at the end of the week and see the jump that I've made and the spots I've been able to climb, something I can be very proud of."