ANCYL plans two memorial services for Sindiso Magaqa

The former ANCYL secretary general died last week from gunshot wounds he sustained in July.

FILE: Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Faceboook.
FILE: Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Faceboook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has planned two memorial services for its former secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

He died last week from gunshot wounds he sustained in July.

In a statement, the league says it’ll also ensure that anyone who wants to pay respects to Magaqa is afforded the opportunity to do so, in spite of political differences.

On Wednesday, one memorial will take place at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus while the other, a provincial memorial, is expected to follow the next day in KwaZulu-Natal.

FAMILY DEVASTATED

Last week, Magaqa's family said they were devastated by his death, especially because they believed he was recovering well.

Magaqa and two other ANC councillors were shot in a hail of bullets two months ago.

After having several operations and being in the hospital for a few weeks, Magaqa’s family believed that he would return home.

His uncle Vuma Magaqa said his condition took a turn for the worst over the weekend.

“He said he had a stomach ache and could not eat. On Monday, doctors called his wife and told her to get to the hospital urgently. They told her he had [suffered] heart failure.”

The former ANCYL secretary-general has been described as a born leader, whose first priority was always to take care of the people around him.

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

