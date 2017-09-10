Popular Topics
Western and Eastern Cape record highest number of babies born with FAS disorder

Saturday was World Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day, with the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant having been brought to the fore.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Western and Eastern Cape have recorded the highest number of cases of babies born with foetal alcohol syndrome disorder.

Saturday was World Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day, with the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant having been brought to the fore.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Howard Manyonga says it is important for women planning to fall pregnant and those already pregnant not to consume any alcohol to avoid their babies from contracting the disorder.

Manyonga says it is important for moms to be, to be honest with their medical practitioners should they continue drinking while pregnant.

“Pregnancies that have been exposed also have a higher rate of complications such as delivery, premature separation of the afterbirth which we call placental abruption.

“So that pregnancy that has been exposed to alcohol becomes a high-risk pregnancy.”

He adds, South Africa, has recorded incidents of foetal alcohol syndrome disorder at 14 times higher than the global average.

“In the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, the rates are much higher than the national average. However, the conditions that affect all areas of South Africa and indeed all sections of society, it doesn’t matter whether you’re in higher socio-economic state or lower socio-economic state.”

