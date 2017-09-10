Western and Eastern Cape record highest number of babies born with FAS disorder
Saturday was World Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day, with the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant having been brought to the fore.
JOHANNESBURG – The Western and Eastern Cape have recorded the highest number of cases of babies born with foetal alcohol syndrome disorder.
Saturday was World Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day, with the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant having been brought to the fore.
Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Howard Manyonga says it is important for women planning to fall pregnant and those already pregnant not to consume any alcohol to avoid their babies from contracting the disorder.
Manyonga says it is important for moms to be, to be honest with their medical practitioners should they continue drinking while pregnant.
“Pregnancies that have been exposed also have a higher rate of complications such as delivery, premature separation of the afterbirth which we call placental abruption.
“So that pregnancy that has been exposed to alcohol becomes a high-risk pregnancy.”
He adds, South Africa, has recorded incidents of foetal alcohol syndrome disorder at 14 times higher than the global average.
“In the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, the rates are much higher than the national average. However, the conditions that affect all areas of South Africa and indeed all sections of society, it doesn’t matter whether you’re in higher socio-economic state or lower socio-economic state.”
More in Local
-
Parliament in process to set date to sworn in Dlamini-Zuma as MP
-
Tourism Ministry concerned about clashes between Uber & metered taxi drivers
-
Search continues for Ocean View child killers
-
Ramaphosa: We need to be guided by the values of the ANC
-
Five killed on R59 highway, two in critical condition in hospital
-
KZN authorities on high alert on major routes amid reed dance celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.