Tourism Ministry concerned about clashes between Uber & metered taxi drivers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Tourism Ministry concerned about clashes between Uber & metered taxi drivers

The minister says she’s distressed about the potential negative effect of the feud between the two groups on the tourism industry.

People stand next to one of the Uber cars that were torched near the Gautrain Station in Sandton. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
People stand next to one of the Uber cars that were torched near the Gautrain Station in Sandton. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa has expressed grave concern over incidents of violence between the metered taxi and Uber operators which saw three cars being set alight in Sandton last week.

The minister says she’s distressed about the potential negative effect of the feud between the two groups on the tourism industry.

Xasa says the general mood of uncertainty implicit in the violence threatens the stability of the tourism industry on which thousands of jobs are reliant.

She has called on the two transport operators to urgently engage in dialogue, saying the destruction of property and threat on human life will only instil fear in tourists and locals.

The Department’s Mahlodi Muofhe says, “Worse more, international tourists wanting to tour South Africa to bring the income that we most need for our GDP and to create direct and indirect jobs in the tourism space, we stand a chance of losing that.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA