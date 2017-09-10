Tourism Ministry concerned about clashes between Uber & metered taxi drivers

The minister says she’s distressed about the potential negative effect of the feud between the two groups on the tourism industry.

JOHANNESBURG – Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa has expressed grave concern over incidents of violence between the metered taxi and Uber operators which saw three cars being set alight in Sandton last week.

Xasa says the general mood of uncertainty implicit in the violence threatens the stability of the tourism industry on which thousands of jobs are reliant.

She has called on the two transport operators to urgently engage in dialogue, saying the destruction of property and threat on human life will only instil fear in tourists and locals.

The Department’s Mahlodi Muofhe says, “Worse more, international tourists wanting to tour South Africa to bring the income that we most need for our GDP and to create direct and indirect jobs in the tourism space, we stand a chance of losing that.”