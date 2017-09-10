Tourism Ministry concerned about clashes between Uber & metered taxi drivers
The minister says she’s distressed about the potential negative effect of the feud between the two groups on the tourism industry.
JOHANNESBURG – Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa has expressed grave concern over incidents of violence between the metered taxi and Uber operators which saw three cars being set alight in Sandton last week.
The minister says she’s distressed about the potential negative effect of the feud between the two groups on the tourism industry.
Xasa says the general mood of uncertainty implicit in the violence threatens the stability of the tourism industry on which thousands of jobs are reliant.
She has called on the two transport operators to urgently engage in dialogue, saying the destruction of property and threat on human life will only instil fear in tourists and locals.
The Department’s Mahlodi Muofhe says, “Worse more, international tourists wanting to tour South Africa to bring the income that we most need for our GDP and to create direct and indirect jobs in the tourism space, we stand a chance of losing that.”
More in Local
-
Parliament in process to set date to sworn in Dlamini-Zuma as MP
-
Western and Eastern Cape record highest number of babies born with FAS disorder
-
Search continues for Ocean View child killers
-
Ramaphosa: We need to be guided by the values of the ANC
-
Five killed on R59 highway, two in critical condition in hospital
-
KZN authorities on high alert on major routes amid reed dance celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.