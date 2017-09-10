Search continues for Ocean View child killers

Aqeel Davids was killed in a suspected gang crossfire on Saturday hours before his grandmother was supposed to get married.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police are still searching for the killers of a nine-year-old boy in Ocean View.

According to the family, a man ran into their house shortly after midnight and gangsters then started shooting, hitting the boy in the process.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds hours later.

The police Noloyios Rwexana says three others were wounded in the shooting.

“Four people were shot in this incident. A nine-year-old child was fatally wounded, while three other victims, aged between 19 and 28 years were transported to various hospitals for treatment.”

Little Aqeel Davids’s distraught aunt Misqah Davids says they are in shock and broken by the incident.

“We’re asking God to put calm and contentment in our family because we’re broken. He was only nine years old. He was so excited for my mother’s wedding.”

The exact motive for the shooting remains unknown.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)