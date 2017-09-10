Report: Nzimande’s future in balance as Dlamini-Zuma set to become MP
The Sunday Times is reporting that President Zuma is likely to remove Nzimande from his position and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG – The future of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande may be in the balance with reports indicating that President Jacob Zuma is considering a cabinet reshuffle.
The African National Congress (ANC) announced on Friday that Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) next week.
Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle, the paper is reporting Nzimande will soon be one of the first to be axed by President Zuma.
The newspaper claims Nzimande’s relationship with the president is currently volatile and that Dlamini-Zuma will replace him.
It’s also claimed that Dlamini-Zuma will replace Nzimande as Education Minister to announce free higher education to win over voters.
ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe has denied the reports, saying there are no plans by the ANC to move Dlamini-Zuma into the cabinet.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
