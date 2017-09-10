Ramaphosa: We need to be guided by the values of the ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC members to differ through debate and persuasion and avoid resorting to killing each other.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned political killings within the African National Congress (ANC), saying they are causing South Africans to lose confidence in the ruling party.

Addressing the Thabo Mofotsanyana Cadres Forum in Qwaqwa in the Free-State on Saturday, Ramaphosa says it’s not the behaviour of the ANC to use dirty tricks and for members to kill each other.

This follows the recent surge in political killings in Kwa-Zulu-Natal where the ANC councillor and Former Youth league leader Sindiso Magaqa succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained during a shootout in July.

Ramaphosa has called on ANC members to differ through debate and persuasion and avoid resorting to killing each other.

“We need to be guided by the values of the ANC. We need to be guided by the principles of the ANC. We have a big job ahead of us and that job is to improve the lives of our people. That job is to transform our economy.”

THIRD FORCE

On Friday, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said investigations into political killings in the province should also assess whether there’s an agenda to destabilise the country with KwaZulu-Natal being the starting point.

The provincial leadership said it will put together two task teams to probe the underlying causes of the murders.

ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said investigations into political killings should also look at whether a “third force” might be involved.

“I think the issue now is the problems within the ANC. We accept that.”

When asked about the safety of councillors in the province ahead of the regional elective conferences, Zuma said the ANC does not have the kind of resources to protect all its members.

The party said it will also appear before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political killings.

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)