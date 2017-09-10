Ramaphosa: We need to be guided by the values of the ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC members to differ through debate and persuasion and avoid resorting to killing each other.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned political killings within the African National Congress (ANC), saying they are causing South Africans to lose confidence in the ruling party.
Addressing the Thabo Mofotsanyana Cadres Forum in Qwaqwa in the Free-State on Saturday, Ramaphosa says it’s not the behaviour of the ANC to use dirty tricks and for members to kill each other.
This follows the recent surge in political killings in Kwa-Zulu-Natal where the ANC councillor and Former Youth league leader Sindiso Magaqa succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained during a shootout in July.
Ramaphosa has called on ANC members to differ through debate and persuasion and avoid resorting to killing each other.
“We need to be guided by the values of the ANC. We need to be guided by the principles of the ANC. We have a big job ahead of us and that job is to improve the lives of our people. That job is to transform our economy.”
THIRD FORCE
On Friday, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said investigations into political killings in the province should also assess whether there’s an agenda to destabilise the country with KwaZulu-Natal being the starting point.
The provincial leadership said it will put together two task teams to probe the underlying causes of the murders.
ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said investigations into political killings should also look at whether a “third force” might be involved.
“I think the issue now is the problems within the ANC. We accept that.”
When asked about the safety of councillors in the province ahead of the regional elective conferences, Zuma said the ANC does not have the kind of resources to protect all its members.
The party said it will also appear before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political killings.
Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Timeline
More in Local
-
Parliament in process to set date to sworn in Dlamini-Zuma as MP
-
Western and Eastern Cape record highest number of babies born with FAS disorder
-
Tourism Ministry concerned about clashes between Uber & metered taxi drivers
-
Search continues for Ocean View child killers
-
Five killed on R59 highway, two in critical condition in hospital
-
KZN authorities on high alert on major routes amid reed dance celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.