Parliament in process to set date to sworn in Dlamini-Zuma as MP

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe on Friday confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as an MP next week.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament says it is in the process of setting an appropriate date to have presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP).

He says it’s always been part of the ANC’s plans to deploy Dlamini-Zuma to parliament when she returned from the African Union.

The ANC Women’s League has welcomed the decision by the ruling party to deploy Dlamini Zuma to the National Assembly, saying her track record in cabinet speaks for itself.

Spokesperson of the office of the Speaker of Parliament Moloto Mothapo says a letter was received from the ANC to nominate Dlamini-Zuma in place of Pule Mabe, who recently resigned as an MP.

“As it’s practice with such correspondences, the Speaker will determine the appropriate date in conjunction with the member concerned regarding when will she be the sworn in.”