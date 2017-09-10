Nzimande dismisses speculation of Cabinet reshuffle

It's reported a major Cabinet shake-up is imminent, and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may be in line to take over Blade Nzimande's portfolio.

DURBAN - South African Communist Party General Secretary Blade Nzimande has shrugged off speculation that his job as higher education minister could possibly be in jeopardy because his relationship with the president has hit a low point.

The Sunday Times is reporting that a major Cabinet shake-up seems imminent, and African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may be in line to take over Nzimande's portfolio.

She is due to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

In his address to KwaZulu-Natal’s shop stewards, Nzimande steered clear of speaking about rumours that he is about to lose his job.

He instead spent time speaking about the leaking of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private emails, saying while they don’t condone wrongdoing, the intention behind this move was to smear his name.

But speaking on the sidelines of the event, Nzimande laughed off the speculation of an impending Cabinet reshuffle as just theories being spread by the media

“I don’t know anything about that, it’s all media speculation.”

Nzimande says one of the biggest issues with the ANC-led alliance is succession and has questioned why there’s always chaos when a new leader is supposed to be elected.

#KZNShopStewards [WATCH] Blade Nzimande reacts to speculation that he will be axed in impending cabinet reshuffle.ZN pic.twitter.com/QEXp7oNLMb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017

#KZNShopStewards Nzimande: For us its not about defending but about the principle.State organs can't be used for factional battles comrades — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017

#KZNShopStewards Nzimande says the SACP is now asking whether the ANC hasn't passed the stage where it can rectify itself and foster unity. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017

#KZNShopStewards Nzimande says there are improvements with the NUM and workers must continue with the momentum.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017

#KZNShopStewards Nzimande on killings in KZN: Comrades maybe its time the workers took a stand against this,perhaps action too.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017