Numsa says govt afraid to have Saftu as part of Nedlac

NUmsa has accused Cosatu and Fedusa which are part of Nedlac of promoting neoliberal economic capitalist policies, regardless of how damaging they are to workers.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the government is afraid of having newly formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) as part of the National Economic Development Council (Nedlac) because it does not want to be challenged.

Nedlac is a statutory body which enables labour, business and other sectors of civil society to participate directly in the formulation of the policy before it is presented to Parliament.

Numsa says the government is using Nedlac officials to refuse Saftu admission because it’s terrified of being confronted by a truly militant and independent trade union federation.

The union has accused Congress of South African Trade Unions and Fedusa which are part of Nedlac of promoting neo-liberal economic capitalist policies, regardless of how damaging they are to workers.

Numsa’s Basil Cele says, “We want to form a campaigning federation, a fighting federation because the federation that we used to have (Cosatu) back then it’s no longer fighting for the workers.

“It’s no longer fighting issues of the workers. Ours is to fight issues that affect us as workers.”