Lotto results: Saturday 9 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 9 September are as follows:

Lotto: 09, 16, 27, 35, 37, 51 Bonus: 40

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 26, 29, 35, 40, 42 Bonus: 19

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 11, 19, 23, 26, 51 Bonus: 08

For more details visit the National Lottery website.