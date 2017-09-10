Popular Topics
Go

KZN authorities on high alert on major routes amid reed dance celebrations

Nearly 45,000 maidens will be travelling to various parts of the country as the celebrations draw to a close today.

Maidens gather in their hoards to participate in the annual Reed Dance. Picture: Narissa Subramoney / Eyewitness News.
Maidens gather in their hoards to participate in the annual Reed Dance. Picture: Narissa Subramoney / Eyewitness News.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert on the province’s major routes these weekend amid ongoing reed dance celebrations.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department says the reed dance ceremony is a major tourist attraction and it’s important to ensure the safety of not only those involved but tourists as well.

Nearly 45,000 maidens will be travelling to various parts of the country as the celebrations draw to a close today.

The Department’s Mluleki Mtungwa says, “It’s one of the events that brings lots of tourists in the province, so we want to urge our people to look after our visitors, make sure that they are safe so that they can come back again.

“This is very good for us as a province in terms of economic growth.”

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA