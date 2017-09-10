KZN authorities on high alert on major routes amid reed dance celebrations
Nearly 45,000 maidens will be travelling to various parts of the country as the celebrations draw to a close today.
JOHANNESBURG – Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert on the province’s major routes these weekend amid ongoing reed dance celebrations.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department says the reed dance ceremony is a major tourist attraction and it’s important to ensure the safety of not only those involved but tourists as well.
Nearly 45,000 maidens will be travelling to various parts of the country as the celebrations draw to a close today.
The Department’s Mluleki Mtungwa says, “It’s one of the events that brings lots of tourists in the province, so we want to urge our people to look after our visitors, make sure that they are safe so that they can come back again.
“This is very good for us as a province in terms of economic growth.”
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa: We need to be guided by the values of the ANC
-
Five killed on R59 highway, two in critical condition in hospital
-
City Power manages to restore electricity in some parts of Joburg City Centre
-
Future SA to continue apply pressure on those implicated in Gupta leaks
-
Lotto results: Saturday 9 September 2017
-
UCT in talks with union to avoid strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.