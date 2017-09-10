Dlamini-Zuma snubs questions on Parly redeployment
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma avoided questions from journalists as she arrived to speak at an ANC Youth League event in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has sidestepped questions about her redeployment to Parliament amid speculation she's been tapped for a Cabinet post.
Dlamini-Zuma avoided questions from journalists as she arrived to speak at an ANC Youth League event in Cape Town earlier on Sunday afternoon.
On Friday, the ANC confirmed that Dlamini Zuma would be sworn in as an ANC Member of Parliament.
Hoping to speak to her about her re-deployment, journalists gathered at the ANC Youth league event.
But Dlamini-Zuma was not willing to discuss the issue just yet and was ushered into the venue.
When asked if she knew anything about a looming Cabinet reshuffle, she responded by saying: “I don’t know anything about that.”
The Sunday Times is reporting that President Jacob Zuma is planning a major Cabinet shake-up and that Dlamini-Zuma may be in line to take over the higher education portfolio.
She told ANC supporters that the young people must be given access to economic opportunities.
“We cannot continue to have young people with no recreational facilities and with no opportunities to be swimmers in this country.”
Earlier, ANCYL Provincial Chairperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party members were looking forward to discussing issues affecting the youth with Dlamini-Zuma.
“It’s also a moment for us to reflect in a very sober context as to where we need to take, not only the Youth League and the ANC, South Africa to because the party is the leader of society. Hence the Youth League is the leader of the young people in society but a critical bundle of opinion inside of South African society.”
The gathering comes at a sad time for the youth league; the organisation is digesting the news of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa’s death.
Magaqa, who was shot at in July, succumbed to his injuries last week.
#NDZNyanga NDZ says we need a government that listens to the needs of the people, that's transparent in the use of resources @BrandtKev - KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017
#NDZNyanga NDZ, I have no doubt that in 2019 the ANC will win the national elections. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017
#NDZNyanga NDZ, elections in the next three months should not divide us, go in there knowing you can win or you can lose. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017
#NDZNyanga NDZ highlights the responsibility graduates have to address socio-economic challenges in the country. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017
#NDZNyanga ANC Youth League's 73rd Anniversary Celebrations now on at Nyanga's Zolani Sport&Recreation Centre @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/WEsXPZu9Bl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017
#NDZNyanga NDZ has arrived at the venue. When asked about cabinet she responded "I don't know anything about that" @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/UjiXUjebIr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017
