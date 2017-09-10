Dlamini-Zuma snubs questions on Parly redeployment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Dlamini-Zuma snubs questions on Parly redeployment

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma avoided questions from journalists as she arrived to speak at an ANC Youth League event in Cape Town.

FILE: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addressing the crowd in Kwaximba in KwaZulu Natal on 18 August 2017. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
FILE: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addressing the crowd in Kwaximba in KwaZulu Natal on 18 August 2017. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has sidestepped questions about her redeployment to Parliament amid speculation she's been tapped for a Cabinet post.

Dlamini-Zuma avoided questions from journalists as she arrived to speak at an ANC Youth League event in Cape Town earlier on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, the ANC confirmed that Dlamini Zuma would be sworn in as an ANC Member of Parliament.

Hoping to speak to her about her re-deployment, journalists gathered at the ANC Youth league event.

But Dlamini-Zuma was not willing to discuss the issue just yet and was ushered into the venue.

When asked if she knew anything about a looming Cabinet reshuffle, she responded by saying: “I don’t know anything about that.”

The Sunday Times is reporting that President Jacob Zuma is planning a major Cabinet shake-up and that Dlamini-Zuma may be in line to take over the higher education portfolio.

She told ANC supporters that the young people must be given access to economic opportunities.

“We cannot continue to have young people with no recreational facilities and with no opportunities to be swimmers in this country.”

Earlier, ANCYL Provincial Chairperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party members were looking forward to discussing issues affecting the youth with Dlamini-Zuma.

“It’s also a moment for us to reflect in a very sober context as to where we need to take, not only the Youth League and the ANC, South Africa to because the party is the leader of society. Hence the Youth League is the leader of the young people in society but a critical bundle of opinion inside of South African society.”

The gathering comes at a sad time for the youth league; the organisation is digesting the news of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa’s death.

Magaqa, who was shot at in July, succumbed to his injuries last week.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA