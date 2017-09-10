Dlamini-Zuma expected to attend ANCYL’s 75th birthday celebration in CT

Western Cape ANC Youth League Spokesperson, Siyabulela Tom, says the party structure supports Dlamini-Zuma's presidential ambitions.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is expected to attend the Youth League’s 75th birthday celebrations in Cape Town later today.

Dlamini-Zuma's visit follows the announcement by Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe on Friday that she will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament this coming week.

It’s also been reported the former AU chairperson’s deployment to Parliament forms part of another looming cabinet shake-up.

Western Cape ANC Youth League Spokesperson, Siyabulela Tom, says the party structure supports Dlamini-Zuma's presidential ambitions.

“We’ll be joined by the Secretary General of the African National Congress and the former AU chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Furthermore, we have also identified 60 students that we’re going to be handing over bursaries to.”

Meanwhile, Gwede Mantashe on Friday confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as an MP next week.

He said it’s always been part of the ANC’s plans to deploy Dlamini-Zuma to parliament when she returned from the African Union.

The ANC Women’s League has welcomed the decision by the ruling party to deploy Dlamini Zuma to the National Assembly, saying her track record in cabinet speaks for itself.

Spokesperson of the office of the Speaker of Parliament Moloto Mothapo said a letter was received from the ANC to nominate Dlamini-Zuma in place of Pule Mabe, who recently resigned as an MP.

“As it’s practice with such correspondences, the Speaker will determine the appropriate date in conjunction with the member concerned regarding when will she be the sworn in.”

But political analyst Professor Susan Booysen said there is no way Dlamini-Zuma will be a back bencher.

“There will certainly be a position created for her sooner rather than later.”

There has been speculation that President Jacob Zuma plans on reshuffling his Cabinet again.

Booysen says Dlamini-Zuma's deployment will help strengthen her campaign.

“It would propel her immediately to the centre of political attention, at a time when her campaign seriously needs some boosting.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)