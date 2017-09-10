DA senior member found guilty of harassment maintains innocence

The party's chief whip in the EC Legislature Edmund van Vuuren was accused of sexually harassing a female colleague.

CAPE TOWN - A senior member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has maintained his innocence even though he was found guilty of sexual harassment following an internal disciplinary hearing.

But van Vuuren claims it was a misunderstanding.

The DA's Federal Legal Commission announced the guilty finding against van Vuuren earlier this week.

The party's James Selfe said: “He can’t appeal the finding but he can appeal the recommended sentence and there are still internal appeals even when that process is finished.”

Van Vuuren has reiterated his innocence.

“I believe it’s a cultural difference and I stand by what I said, I called her ‘sweetheart’ and ‘darling’; if there’s sexual connotation is attached to that, maybe in her culture but not in my culture.”

Although van Vuuren has been suspended from party activities pending the outcome he still remains in his position as chief whip and education MEC.