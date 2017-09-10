-
Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected ISIS fightersWorld
Aviwe Jam Jam’s boyfriend charged with her murderLocal
Bheki Cele drops bombshell of plan to remove RamaphosaPolitics
Effects of strongest solar flare in a decade can still be feltLocal
Nzimande dismisses speculation of Cabinet reshufflePolitics
Makhosi Khoza a no-show for disciplinary hearing amid fears for her safetyPolitics
Ice-cool Stephens too good for Keys in US Open finalSport
Battling Stoke force draw to end United’s perfect startSport
Wasteful Real frustrated with home draw against LevanteSport
Putin, Fifa head send main soccer trophy on Russia tour before 2018 World CupSport
Jesus brace fires City to 5-0 win over 10-man LiverpoolSport
Gennaro Bonafede wins first round of Sasol GTCSport
Kanye West wants to end Jay-Z feud
Dame Judi Dench reveals the pitfalls of ageingLifestyle
Ryan Reynolds urges fans to support victims of hurricanesLifestyle
SA’s big names in comedy honoured at Comics Choice AwardsLifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday 9 September 2017Local
Beyonce performs for Hurricane Harvey victimsWorld
Priyanka Chopra calls for equality in film industryLifestyle
Thousands enjoy musical acts at 2017 Joburg DayLifestyle
Powerball results: Friday 8 September 2017Local
Lady Gaga to perform at Toronto Film Fest to promote movie about her lifeLifestyle
Aviwe Jam Jam’s boyfriend charged with her murder
The suspect was arrested by police on Friday while appearing in court in connection with a separate case.
CAPE TOWN - The boyfriend of Mfuleni resident Aviwe Jam Jam has been charged with her murder.
Her body was discovered near Athlone Stadium in July.
The suspect was arrested by police at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday where he was facing charges in connection with a separate case.
The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the suspect is expected to appear in court again later in September.
“A thorough investigation into the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man on Friday.”
Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Zanele Sandlana whose body was found in Khayelitsha a week ago.
