Aviwe Jam Jam’s boyfriend charged with her murder

The suspect was arrested by police on Friday while appearing in court in connection with a separate case.

CAPE TOWN - The boyfriend of Mfuleni resident Aviwe Jam Jam has been charged with her murder.

Her body was discovered near Athlone Stadium in July.

The suspect was arrested by police at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday where he was facing charges in connection with a separate case.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the suspect is expected to appear in court again later in September.

“A thorough investigation into the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man on Friday.”

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Zanele Sandlana whose body was found in Khayelitsha a week ago.