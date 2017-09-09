UCT in talks with union to avoid strike
Employees are unhappy about their working hours and the way their retirement fund saving structure is set up.
CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) says it's in talks with a union representing support staff to avoid a strike.
The South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union represents 66 employees who are unhappy about their working hours and the way their retirement fund saving structure is set up.
The workers almost went on strike earlier this week, but it was called off at the eleventh hour.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says negotiations are expected to resume this coming week.
“The executive believe progress has been made on multiple issues and remain hopeful that the remaining issues can be resolved with the union.”
