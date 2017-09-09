UCT in talks with union to avoid strike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

UCT in talks with union to avoid strike

Employees are unhappy about their working hours and the way their retirement fund saving structure is set up.

FILE: University of Cape Town. Pictures: Facebook/Michael Currin.
FILE: University of Cape Town. Pictures: Facebook/Michael Currin.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) says it's in talks with a union representing support staff to avoid a strike.

The South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union represents 66 employees who are unhappy about their working hours and the way their retirement fund saving structure is set up.

The workers almost went on strike earlier this week, but it was called off at the eleventh hour.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says negotiations are expected to resume this coming week.

“The executive believe progress has been made on multiple issues and remain hopeful that the remaining issues can be resolved with the union.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA