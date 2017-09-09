Uber urges police to act tough on those behind Sandton attacks
Uber says its drivers are fed up with the constant intimidation and violence that they have faced from metered taxi drivers.
JOHANNESBURG – Uber says it has done all it can to ensure the safety of drivers but needs the assistance of the police in bringing those responsible for the violence to account
Three cars went up in flames in Sandton during a turf war between Uber and metered taxi drivers on Thursday.
The e-hailing cab service has launched a petition against the violence directed at Uber driver partners.
Spokesperson Jasper Zwane says, “So the bottom line is, we’re calling on policymakers, we’re calling on law enforcement to do more here. We need them to act, we need arrests to be made.
“We’re doing what we can but we’re not the police, we need the police to act here, this is their job. They need to keep citizens of South Africa safe.”
