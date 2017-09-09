Popular Topics
Uber urges police to act tough on those behind Sandton attacks

Uber says its drivers are fed up with the constant intimidation and violence that they have faced from metered taxi drivers.

People stand next to one of the Uber cars that were torched near the Gautrain Station in Sandton. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
People stand next to one of the Uber cars that were torched near the Gautrain Station in Sandton. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG – Uber says it has done all it can to ensure the safety of drivers but needs the assistance of the police in bringing those responsible for the violence to account

Three cars went up in flames in Sandton during a turf war between Uber and metered taxi drivers on Thursday.

Uber says its drivers are fed up with the constant intimidation and violence that they have faced from metered taxi drivers.

The e-hailing cab service has launched a petition against the violence directed at Uber driver partners.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane says, “So the bottom line is, we’re calling on policymakers, we’re calling on law enforcement to do more here. We need them to act, we need arrests to be made.

“We’re doing what we can but we’re not the police, we need the police to act here, this is their job. They need to keep citizens of South Africa safe.”

