Ramaphosa advises ANC members against using ‘dirty tricks’

Cyril Ramaphosa urged the African National Congress to find peaceful ways to settle disputes.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says African National Congress (ANC) members should not be resorting to “dirty tricks” or violence to hurt one another.

He says such acts diminish the public's trust in the ruling party.

Addressing an event in QwaQwa in the Free-State on Saturday, Ramaphosa urged the party to find peaceful ways to settle disputes.

“We need to be guided by the values and the principles of the ANC. We have a big job ahead of us and that job is to improve the lives of our people and to transform our economy.”

Alleged politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal have been the subject of an inquiry and a source of grave concern for Ramaphosa and other senior leaders.

ANC councilor and former Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa recently succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in July.

THIRD FORCE

On Friday, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said investigations into political killings in the province should also assess whether there’s an agenda to destabilise the country with KwaZulu-Natal being the starting point.

The provincial leadership said it will put together two task teams to probe the underlying causes of the murders.

ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said investigations into political killings should also look at whether a “third force” might be involved.

“I think the issue now is the problems within the ANC. We accept that.”

When asked about the safety of councillors in the province ahead of the regional elective conferences, Zuma said the ANC does not have the kind of resources to protect all its members.

The party said it will also appear before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political killings.

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)