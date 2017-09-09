Powerball results: Friday 8 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Friday 8 September are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 07 ,34, 39, 42 PowerBall: 12

PowerBall Plus: 04, 22, 23, 27 35 PowerBall: 10

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.