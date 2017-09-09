Popular Topics
Officials ready to ensure KZN Reed Dance attendees are safe on the roads

Nearly 45,000 women are expected to attend the event at King Zwelithini’s Palace, with many taking buses to get there.

Ceremonial reeds are carried by South African maidens during the reed dance ceremony in September 2014 at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma in the KwaZulu-Natal region, during the 13th anniversary of the reed dance celebrated by the Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini. The ceremony is a cultural celebration that promotes respect for young women, and preserves the custom of keeping girls as virgins until marriage. Picture: AFP.
Ceremonial reeds are carried by South African maidens during the reed dance ceremony in September 2014 at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma in the KwaZulu-Natal region, during the 13th anniversary of the reed dance celebrated by the Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini. The ceremony is a cultural celebration that promotes respect for young women, and preserves the custom of keeping girls as virgins until marriage. Picture: AFP.
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Community Safety Mxolisi Kaunda says his department has officials on hand to ensure the safety of women travelling to and from the Reed Dance ceremony in Nongoma this weekend.

Nearly 45,000 women are expected to attend the event at King Zwelithini’s Palace, with many taking buses to get there.

Authorities want to avoid a repeat of a tragic bus accident in 2013 in which 12 people were killed.

The MEC's spokesperson Mluleki Mtungwa said: “To make sure that their vehicles are safe to travel on the road and to also ensure that drivers are fit and well rested to take the trips. These are very long trips, some travel over three hours from their homes to the Royal Palace.”

