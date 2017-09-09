Officials ready to ensure KZN Reed Dance attendees are safe on the roads
Nearly 45,000 women are expected to attend the event at King Zwelithini’s Palace, with many taking buses to get there.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Community Safety Mxolisi Kaunda says his department has officials on hand to ensure the safety of women travelling to and from the Reed Dance ceremony in Nongoma this weekend.
Authorities want to avoid a repeat of a tragic bus accident in 2013 in which 12 people were killed.
The MEC's spokesperson Mluleki Mtungwa said: “To make sure that their vehicles are safe to travel on the road and to also ensure that drivers are fit and well rested to take the trips. These are very long trips, some travel over three hours from their homes to the Royal Palace.”
