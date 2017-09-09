Mbalula: Opening of new police station in Malipsdrift will help fight crime
The area and its neighbouring Atok have seen a surge in illegal chrome mining, with some residents digging the mineral with their bare hands.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says the newly built Malipsdrift Police Station in Ga-Mathabatha in Limpopo will help to fight against crime and illegal chrome mining in the village and surrounding areas.
The minister opened the state of art police station on Friday which is servicing 28 villages with a threshold of 33,000 people.
Mbalula says the police station also has a victim friendly room to support gender based violence victims.
“It is not the first time we’re coming here. We’ll come back and we’ll come back and inspect this police station and we’ll support the police here.”
Officially opened the Malipsdrift Police Station.— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 8, 2017
A government at work pic.twitter.com/PjDp3INXxx
The New Police Station will assist in the fight against crime. pic.twitter.com/DBKvqi1fe5— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 8, 2017
Community address ... pic.twitter.com/YKK6r335tl— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 8, 2017
The Victim Support Center has social workers to support victims - emanating from the Ministerial 6 Point Plan. pic.twitter.com/ayVLXxbDYt— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 8, 2017
The Police Station has a victim friendly room to support people who come Report Gender Based Violence. pic.twitter.com/TVAuV33Smz— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 8, 2017
