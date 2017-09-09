Popular Topics
Mbalula: Opening of new police station in Malipsdrift will help fight crime

The area and its neighbouring Atok have seen a surge in illegal chrome mining, with some residents digging the mineral with their bare hands.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses the media at a briefing in Parliament. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses the media at a briefing in Parliament. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says the newly built Malipsdrift Police Station in Ga-Mathabatha in Limpopo will help to fight against crime and illegal chrome mining in the village and surrounding areas.

The area and its neighbouring Atok have seen a surge in illegal chrome mining, with some residents digging the mineral with their bare hands.

The minister opened the state of art police station on Friday which is servicing 28 villages with a threshold of 33,000 people.

Mbalula says the police station also has a victim friendly room to support gender based violence victims.

“It is not the first time we’re coming here. We’ll come back and we’ll come back and inspect this police station and we’ll support the police here.”

