Makhosi Khoza doesn’t believe ANC DC process will be fair

DURBAN – As African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MP) Makhosi Khoza prepares to appear before a KwaZulu-Natal disciplinary committee, she says she doesn’t believe the process will be fair.

On Sunday, Khoza will have to explain some of her comments to the provincial leadership after being charged for alleged ill-discipline and bringing the party into disrepute.

She has been consistent in her calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down and also called for ANC MPs to vote with their conscience during the vote in the motion of no confidence.

Khoza said despite fearing for her life ahead of the disciplinary process she believes the ANC is intentionally trying to mistreat her in order to send a message to other members.

“This thing is just about intimidating Members of Parliament.”

Khoza said the party has now become an organisation that operates its affairs by instilling fear in its members and can no longer stand the truth.

“And sometimes I do ask myself, what message am I sending to women out there? If I can tolerate abuse and stay in an abusive relationship, what message as a woman leader am I sending to other women out there?”

The ANC MP has, however, committed to appearing but added that she doubts the process will be fair.

'INCONSISTENT CONSTITUTION'

Khoza said the way in which the party follows its own constitution is inconsistent and President Zuma should have been charged with bringing the party into disrepute long ago.

In her charge sheet, some of Khoza’s Facebook posts and public comments have been used as evidence against her.

When asked if she has any regrets, Khoza said she still stands by her comments about Zuma, adding that the way the ANC Constitution is applied is inconsistent

"We have a president who has broken down every clause under the sun in that constitution of the ANC. He has never been charged."

Khoza said she does not believe the disciplinary process will be fair.

"I don’t think it’s going to be fair. I mean Zizi Kodwa has already pronounced. They’ve been saying all sorts of things about me going to join the DA and other members have even gone as far as saying ‘she must be fired’."

Khoza added that the ANC has become an organisation that runs its affairs based on instilling fear in its members.

FEAR MONGERING

Khoza said the disciplinary process against her this weekend will be used to create fear and prevent other parliamentarians from speaking out.

Khoza said the party is trying to use her to intimidate others after the shock realisation that at least 28 members of parliament voted with the opposition during the no confidence vote.

“And they got the surprise of their life to actually discover that it's actually more than 30 people. Now the ANC is trying to send a message to all these MPs by ensuring that I am intimidated, I am treated badly, I’m removed and all those things.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)