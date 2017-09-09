Gennaro Bonafede wins first round of Sasol GTC
The 7th leg of the championship is being held at Killarney International Raceway on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Sasol GTC's Gennaro Bonafede has won the first round of the racing event in Cape Town.
Motor racing enthusiasts have gathered at Killarney International Raceway as part of the circuit's Extreme Festival.
Bonafede says winning the first round gives him confidence to claim overall victory for the day.
“Myself and Michel Stephen have been really close to each other the whole weekend and in that race I literally had to make no mistakes, otherwise he was right on me and even up until the last line – I think he finished 0.19 [seconds] behind me. It was tough race, the car was great and we’ll work on something for race tow.”
Currently ranking second in the championship's standings for the season, Bonafede hopes to reclaim the top spot.
The championship will return to Johannesburg's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in October
