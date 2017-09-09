Future SA calls on businesses to cut ties with KPMG
The call comes after the Board of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa decided to suspend all co-branded activities with KPMG.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Future SA has called on business leaders to cut ties with auditing firm, KPMG.
It comes after the Board of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa decided to suspend all co-branded activities with KPMG.
The firm has come under fire for the role it played in auditing a Gupta-owned company that was allegedly used to channel taxpayers' money to fund a wedding at Sun City in 2013.
Future SA convener Mandla Nkomfe says the private sector and government should distance themselves from doing business with KPMG.
“We also want to call on businesses in general to consider the membership of KPMG in their structures.”
He says Future SA supports KPMG’s decision to suspend staff that attended the Gupta wedding, but it says the firm still needs to account for the R30 million that was apparently earmarked for a dairy project in the Free State.
“It’s a real disappointment for South Africans that there’s no public accountability of politicians.”
Nkomfe says Future SA and other civil society organisations will continue to put pressure on the government to hold those implicated in the Gupta leaks emails accountable for their actions.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Business
-
City Power working on restoring power to parts of JHB CBD
-
Ramaphosa: SA’s emergence from technical recession should encourage us all
-
#RandReport: Rand slips on short-selling, stocks also ease
-
Judgment reserved in Gupta, Bank of Baroda case
-
MPs clash over Ronald Lamola's inclusion to MDDA board
-
Uber distances itself from Sandton violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.