Future SA calls on businesses to cut ties with KPMG

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Future SA has called on business leaders to cut ties with auditing firm, KPMG.

It comes after the Board of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa decided to suspend all co-branded activities with KPMG.

The firm has come under fire for the role it played in auditing a Gupta-owned company that was allegedly used to channel taxpayers' money to fund a wedding at Sun City in 2013.

Future SA convener Mandla Nkomfe says the private sector and government should distance themselves from doing business with KPMG.

“We also want to call on businesses in general to consider the membership of KPMG in their structures.”

He says Future SA supports KPMG’s decision to suspend staff that attended the Gupta wedding, but it says the firm still needs to account for the R30 million that was apparently earmarked for a dairy project in the Free State.

“It’s a real disappointment for South Africans that there’s no public accountability of politicians.”

Nkomfe says Future SA and other civil society organisations will continue to put pressure on the government to hold those implicated in the Gupta leaks emails accountable for their actions.

