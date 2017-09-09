Forensic investigators roped in to probe R14m deposit to WSU student
NSFAS says preliminary investigations by the service provider have now established that these funds belonged to the university.
CAPE TOWN - Forensic investigators have been appointed to probe how R14 million ended up in the bank account of a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student.
Sibongile Mani was supposed to receive a R1,400 stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but she instead got a whopping multi-million rand lump sum from a company called IntelliMali, which deals with transactions between the institution and students.
Mani reportedly spent more than R800,000 before the error was picked up.
In a statement, NSFAS says public funds were not lost in the transaction.
It says preliminary investigations by the service provider have now established that these funds belonged to the university, and not NSFAS, as it was initially believed.
IntelliMali has reimbursed the WSU the full amount that was spent by Mani and has appointed an audit firm to conduct a forensic investigation into the matter.
The financial aid group and the institution say no specific employee has been found to be responsible for the overpayment into the student's IntelliCard account.
It also says no steps have been taken by the university against the student as it awaits the outcomes of the investigation before considering any further steps.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Date for Dlamini-Zuma’s swearing in as MP yet to be set
-
Drowning - Second leading cause of accidental death in SA
-
Officials ready to ensure KZN Reed Dance attendees are safe on the roads
-
Future SA calls on businesses to cut ties with KPMG
-
Numsa pushes Nedlac to accept Saftu as member
-
Fears Mooiplaas, Olivenhoutbosch housing battle could turn violent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.