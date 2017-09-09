Five lions on the loose in Fochville

It’s not clear where the lions escaped from as much of the area where they have been spotted consists of livestock farms.

JOHANNESBURG – At least five lions are on the loose in Fochville on Johannesburg’s West Rand.

The Captured in Africa organisation says it was notified of one lion on the loose two weeks ago- but yesterday police in the area spotted another four.

The organisation’s Drew Abrahamson says, “The guards have the visual. They were standing at a calf that had died and the next minute five lions were walking towards them across the field.

“They were a little bit concerned not to lose them because you can’t get out of your vehicle and track them on foot.”

The organisation says it’s working closely with police, Disaster Management and farmers to locate five lions.

