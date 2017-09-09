Five lions on the loose in Fochville
It’s not clear where the lions escaped from as much of the area where they have been spotted consists of livestock farms.
JOHANNESBURG – At least five lions are on the loose in Fochville on Johannesburg’s West Rand.
It’s not clear where the lions escaped from as much of the area where they have been spotted consists of livestock farms.
The Captured in Africa organisation says it was notified of one lion on the loose two weeks ago- but yesterday police in the area spotted another four.
The organisation’s Drew Abrahamson says, “The guards have the visual. They were standing at a calf that had died and the next minute five lions were walking towards them across the field.
“They were a little bit concerned not to lose them because you can’t get out of your vehicle and track them on foot.”
The organisation says it’s working closely with police, Disaster Management and farmers to locate five lions.
It says two weeks ago they were notified of one lion on the loose but yesterday police in Fochville spotted another four.
More in Local
-
Police satisfied all procedures were followed into Kunene’s alleged shooting
-
Makhosi Khoza doesn’t believe ANC DC process will be fair
-
Uber urges police to act tough on those behind Sandton attacks
-
Appointment of Dlamini-Zuma as MP fuels speculation of another Cabinet reshuffle
-
Mbalula: Opening of new police station in Malipsdrift will help fight crime
-
Ramaphosa: SA’s emergence from technical recession should encourage us all
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.