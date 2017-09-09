Education Depart sends condolences to family of pupil who committed suicide
Nine-year-old Lebo Maseko is said to have committed suicide using tunic belt, and his body was discovered in the school playground by two of his peers.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Education has conveyed its condolences to the family of the grade two learner who allegedly took his own life at a school in Mpumalanga last Friday.
The grade two pupil is being laid to rest in Mbuzini Village today.
The Department’s Jasper Zwane says, “We wish to convey our profound condolences to the family and to the school. We also want to appreciate the extent to which we have received support from different stakeholders.”
Maseko’s funeral takes place as the South African Depression and Anxiety Group prepares to mark World Suicide Prevention Day in an awareness walk tomorrow.
The organisation says suicides among children aged 10 to 14 has more than doubled in the last 15 years.
