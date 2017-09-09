Date for Dlamini-Zuma’s swearing in as MP yet to be set

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Date for Dlamini-Zuma’s swearing in as MP yet to be set

Parliament says the ANC has nominated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace Pule Mabe who recently resigned as an MP.

FILE: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec on 30 June 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec on 30 June 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament says it is in the process of arranging a date for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as an ANC lawmaker.

On Friday, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma would be re-deployed to Parliament.

She served as a Member of Parliament (MP) between 1994 and 2012 and held positions in Cabinet.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the ANC has nominated Dlamini-Zuma to replace Pule Mabe who recently resigned as an MP.

“As it is the practice with such correspondence, the Speaker will determine the appropriate date obviously in conjunction with the member concerned regarding the swearing in.”

At the same time, some political analysts are asking about the real reason behind her deployment.

Professor Susan Booysen says Dlamini-Zuma's deployment will help strengthen her campaign.

“It would propel her immediately to the centre of political attention, at a time when her campaign seriously needs some boosting.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA