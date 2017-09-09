Date for Dlamini-Zuma’s swearing in as MP yet to be set

Parliament says the ANC has nominated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace Pule Mabe who recently resigned as an MP.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament says it is in the process of arranging a date for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as an ANC lawmaker.

On Friday, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma would be re-deployed to Parliament.

She served as a Member of Parliament (MP) between 1994 and 2012 and held positions in Cabinet.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the ANC has nominated Dlamini-Zuma to replace Pule Mabe who recently resigned as an MP.

“As it is the practice with such correspondence, the Speaker will determine the appropriate date obviously in conjunction with the member concerned regarding the swearing in.”

At the same time, some political analysts are asking about the real reason behind her deployment.

Professor Susan Booysen says Dlamini-Zuma's deployment will help strengthen her campaign.

“It would propel her immediately to the centre of political attention, at a time when her campaign seriously needs some boosting.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)