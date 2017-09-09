Date for Dlamini-Zuma’s swearing in as MP yet to be set
Parliament says the ANC has nominated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace Pule Mabe who recently resigned as an MP.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament says it is in the process of arranging a date for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as an ANC lawmaker.
On Friday, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma would be re-deployed to Parliament.
She served as a Member of Parliament (MP) between 1994 and 2012 and held positions in Cabinet.
Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the ANC has nominated Dlamini-Zuma to replace Pule Mabe who recently resigned as an MP.
“As it is the practice with such correspondence, the Speaker will determine the appropriate date obviously in conjunction with the member concerned regarding the swearing in.”
At the same time, some political analysts are asking about the real reason behind her deployment.
Professor Susan Booysen says Dlamini-Zuma's deployment will help strengthen her campaign.
“It would propel her immediately to the centre of political attention, at a time when her campaign seriously needs some boosting.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Politics
-
Numsa pushes Nedlac to accept Saftu as member
-
Makhosi Khoza doesn’t believe ANC DC process will be fair
-
Appointment of Dlamini-Zuma as MP fuels speculation of another Cabinet reshuffle
-
Mantashe: Having 8 candidates for ANC top post is ‘ridiculous’
-
Analysts question reason behind Dlamini-Zuma’s deployment
-
MPs clash over Ronald Lamola's inclusion to MDDA board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.