Appointment of Dlamini-Zuma as MP fuels speculation of another cabinet reshuffle
On Friday, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as an MP next week.
JOHANNESBURG – The Decision to deploy African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to parliament has fueled speculation that another Cabinet Reshuffle is on the cards.
Mantashe says it was always the ANC’s plan to deploy Dlamini-Zuma to parliament when she returns from the African Union.
He was asked if the plan is to deploy her in the government.
“We send people to Parliament, Parliament appoints chairpersons of portfolio committees and the president appoints a cabinet.”
But Political Analyst Professor Susan Booysen says there is no way Dlamini-Zuma will be a back bencher.
“There will certainly be a position created for her sooner rather than later.”
There has been speculation that President Jacob Zuma plans on reshuffling his cabinet again.
At the same time, as Dlamini-Zuma prepares to sworn-in as an MP next week, some political analysts are asking about the real reason behind her deployment.
Booysen says Dlamini-Zuma's deployment will help strengthen her campaign.
“It would propel her immediately to the centre of political attention, at a time when her campaign seriously needs some boosting.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
