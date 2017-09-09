3 killed on WC roads since start of weekend

Officials say they've also arrested at least 10 drunk drivers at various roadblocks.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died on the Western Cape's roads since the start of the weekend.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “About 2 am this morning on the N7 between Moorreesburg and Malmesbury, there was yet another collision and one of the drivers in this crash lost his life.”