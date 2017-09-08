Zwane confident investors will embrace Mining Charter

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has brushed off criticism at the Africa Down Under Mining Conference that South Africa is going down an investor unfriendly path.

PERTH - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane remains confident that investors will embrace the revised Mining Charter.

He spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the Africa Down Under Mining Conference in Perth on Thursday.

The Chamber of Mines has taken the minister to court to block the implementation of the new charter.

However, the minister aims to pass the new legislation by December.

He has brushed off criticism at the conference that South Africa is going down an investor unfriendly path.

The minister said he simply reviewed what needed to be reviewed.

“The charter was supposed to be reviewed in 2014. I came here in 2015. I just reviewed what was supposed to be reviewed.”

There’s an uptake in the mining global industry, but South Africa faces tough competition for investment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)