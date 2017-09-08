Uber condemns violence between its operators and metered taxi drivers
On Thursday night, two Uber cars were petrol bombed in the Sandton CBD near the Gautrain station, allegedly by meter taxi drivers.
JOHANNESBURG – Uber has condemned the violence between its drivers and meter taxi drivers.
On Thursday night, two Uber cars were petrol bombed in the Sandton CBD near the Gautrain station, allegedly by meter taxi drivers.
Furious Uber drivers retaliated and moved around Sandton, attacking stationary meter taxi cars and those moving past the area.
At least one metered taxi was torched near the Sandton Convention Centre.
WATCH #Uber drivers attacking meter taxi cars around Sandton. They are moving around the area pelting stones & attacking cars. CM pic.twitter.com/efATrM3p6e— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2017
#Uber WATCH "Blasts" coming from car that's been torched by uber drivers. CM pic.twitter.com/6kZ8ypp1JN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2017
Uber says that it is investigating the circumstances of last night’s attack on its drivers.
It says that it is relieved to hear that the driver of one of the vehicles registered to use its app, was not injured.
But one driver says they can't take the attacks anymore.
“This is very painful, this is very painful.”
The company says that after being notified of this incident‚ its operations‚ security and law enforcement teams immediately reached out to the relevant authorities.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Mbalula: We won't allow rogue elements in crime intelligence
-
Joburg CBD businesses losing millions as result of power cuts
-
KZN ANC: Third force may be involved in political killings
-
Mkongi: Cops colluding with gangs facing tough action
-
British MP: Bell Pottinger’s conduct in SA dented UK's image
-
[WATCH] #Vuwani: No services as shutdown continues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.