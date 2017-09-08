Taxi services at Gautrain stations may be suspended if violence continues
MEC Ismail Vadi has condemned the arson and violence that played out in Sandton on Thursday night where two Uber vehicles were torched allegedly by metered taxi drivers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi is warning that all taxi services could be suspended around Gautrain stations if the violence between e-hailing cab services and metered taxi drivers continues.
MEC Vadi has condemned the arson and violence that played out in Sandton on Thursday night.
Two Uber vehicles were torched allegedly by metered taxi drivers.
Uber drivers responded by throwing stones.
Vadi says these are acts of plain criminality.
“And I can say this much that I am now seriously considering implementing extraordinary measures in and around Gautrain stations. These attacks are ongoing, they are unacceptable and they must be stopped. So we are close to now suspending all operations of metered taxis in and around the Gautrain station.”
WATCH: Vehicles torched as Uber operators, metered taxis drivers clash
