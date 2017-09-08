'Still no copy of intelligence report Zuma used as basis for sacking Gordhan'

The DA says the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Isaac Dintwe, has a responsibility to track down the copy of the intelligence report that President Jacob Zuma is said to have used to sack Pravin Gordhan.

CAPE TOWN - The Inspector-General of Intelligence says he still doesn’t have a copy of the intelligence report that President Jacob Zuma is said to have used as a basis for sacking former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, five months after he was asked to investigate.

He’s told the Democratic Alliance (DA) he’s hoping the party’s court bid to compel Zuma to provide the records of his decision to axe Gordhan in his March Cabinet reshuffle will assist his probe.

But the DA says the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Isaac Dintwe, has a responsibility to track down the report himself.

The DA’s David Maynier laid the complaint after senior African National Congress leaders revealed that Zuma relied on the so-called intelligence report to axe Gordhan and his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

“It is cause for concern that the Inspector-General of Intelligence appears to be relying on a court case to surface the intelligence report which is vital to his investigation.”

Maynier says Dintwe cannot abdicate his responsibility as the authority in charge of overseeing the country’s intelligence services to obtain a copy of the report.

“That is why I will be writing to him to clarify what steps he has taken or is going to take in order to independently gain access to the intelligence report.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)