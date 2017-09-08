Sans Souci High School yet to get new principal

The school's former principal retired in January following growing pressure from some learners and parents who wanted her out.

CAPE TOWN - A year after Sans Souci learners protested against the school's policy on hair and language, a new principal has yet to be appointed.

The Western Cape Education Department says the process involved in hiring a new principal will be concluded by the end of this month.

A new principal will then take up the position next year.

A new code of conduct was implemented at the start of this year.

Last year, former and current learners, along with some parents and teachers, demanded the rules be changed as they felt they were discriminatory.