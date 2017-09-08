SA Poultry Association: WC govt has bird flu outbreak under control
The association's Charlotte Nkuna says they’re doing everything possible to minimise damage from the outbreak.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Poultry Association says that the Western Cape government appears to have the avian flu outbreak in the province under control.
This is the first time the disease has been detected in chickens. Ostrich farms in Oudtshoorn and have been quarantined after the deadly strain was picked up.
A duck farm in Joostenbergvlakte has had to shut down due to bird flu, leaving dozens of people jobless.
The association's Charlotte Nkuna says they’re doing everything possible to minimise damage.
“We were expecting for it to get to us and we’re doing everything possible to minimise damage, including the loss of jobs and birds, as well the possible effects on consumers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Former Parktown High assistant coach in sex assault case due in court
-
Zara Hector murder: Accused tried to sell tyres of victim's car
-
Police monitor Sandton after Uber, metered taxi violence
-
Mapisa-Nqakula: SADC has deployed officials to Lesotho, not SA
-
[WATCH] Vehicles torched as Uber operators, metered taxis drivers clash
-
Mashaba not worried EFF absence may see no confidence motion succeed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.