SA Poultry Association: WC govt has bird flu outbreak under control

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

SA Poultry Association: WC govt has bird flu outbreak under control

The association's Charlotte Nkuna says they’re doing everything possible to minimise damage from the outbreak.

Bird flu has affected business at The Duck Farm in the Joostenbergvlakte. Picture: theduckfarm.co.za
Bird flu has affected business at The Duck Farm in the Joostenbergvlakte. Picture: theduckfarm.co.za
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Poultry Association says that the Western Cape government appears to have the avian flu outbreak in the province under control.

This is the first time the disease has been detected in chickens. Ostrich farms in Oudtshoorn and have been quarantined after the deadly strain was picked up.

A duck farm in Joostenbergvlakte has had to shut down due to bird flu, leaving dozens of people jobless.

The association's Charlotte Nkuna says they’re doing everything possible to minimise damage.

“We were expecting for it to get to us and we’re doing everything possible to minimise damage, including the loss of jobs and birds, as well the possible effects on consumers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA