SA Poultry Association: WC govt has bird flu outbreak under control

CAPE TOWN - The South African Poultry Association says that the Western Cape government appears to have the avian flu outbreak in the province under control.

This is the first time the disease has been detected in chickens. Ostrich farms in Oudtshoorn and have been quarantined after the deadly strain was picked up.

A duck farm in Joostenbergvlakte has had to shut down due to bird flu, leaving dozens of people jobless.

The association's Charlotte Nkuna says they’re doing everything possible to minimise damage.

“We were expecting for it to get to us and we’re doing everything possible to minimise damage, including the loss of jobs and birds, as well the possible effects on consumers.”

