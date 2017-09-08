RandReport: Rand slips on short-selling, stocks also ease

The rand retreated against the dollar on Friday as traders looking ahead to the new week took profits from the currency’s rally to a two-and-a-half month best.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated against the dollar on Friday as traders looking ahead to the new week took profits from the currency’s rally to a two-and-a-half month best, with worries about the state of the economy creeping back into sentiment.

By 16.30 GMT the rand had weakened 1.1% to 12.9400 per dollar, its weakest in two sessions, having closed at 12.8000 overnight.

The rand has gained about 5% in the past 30 days as political tensions between the United States and North Korea simmered, benefiting from its role as a major exporter of safe haven gold.

It managed to breakthrough crucial technical levels including the 200-day moving average.

Data on Tuesday showing the economy had shaken off recession spurred the rally, but figures later in the week showing key sectors of the economy remained subdued dimmed sentiment and saw short selling on the unit.

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper up 1 basis point to 8.42%.

South African stocks eased, moving further away from record peaks scaled two weeks ago as investors took profits and a euro rally hit European stocks.

“We are seeing a pull back from those highs, some profit taking has come into the market,” said Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.

The benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.27% to 55,724.67 while the wider All-share index also declined 0.27% to 55,724.67.

The All-share has declined 2% since it hit a record high of 56,896 on 25 August, well within striking distance of a fresh peak.