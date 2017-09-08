Police dismiss negligence allegations in Kunene shooting case
The police's Mathapelo Peters says investigators even returned to the scene of the shooting a day later to ensure they had not missed any evidence.
PRETORIA - The police have dismissed allegations of negligence after it emerged that investigators failed to recover potentially crucial evidence from the car businessman Kenny Kunene was driving when he was apparently shot at.
Eyewitness News revealed on Friday that a private forensic consultant hired by Kunene retrieved two bullets from the wheel and body work of the car after it was released by police investigators.
Kunene says at least two gunmen opened fire on him and a female friend on Tuesday night shortly after he had left the company of his friend, Sunday Independent Editor Steve Motale.
Motale announced at the weekend that he had received threats on his life for publishing damning allegations about deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.
The police's Mathapelo Peters says it is possible that investigators missed one or two items of evidence but denies they were negligent.
She says investigators even returned to the scene of the shooting a day later to ensure they had not missed any evidence.
Eyewitness News asked why a constable had been assigned to a seemingly high profile case.
Peters says with all cases, adequately trained and capable investigating officers are assigned, irrespective of their rank.
She says it is standard practise for a senior member to oversee all cases.
GALLERY: Photographs taken by David Klatzow of the car Kenny Kunene was travelling in when he was allegedly shot at on 5 September 2017.
