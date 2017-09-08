Police dismiss negligence allegations in Kunene shooting case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Police dismiss negligence allegations in Kunene shooting case

The police's Mathapelo Peters says investigators even returned to the scene of the shooting a day later to ensure they had not missed any evidence.

Pictures of the car businessman Kenny Kunene was driving in after it was shot at on Wednesday evening. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
Pictures of the car businessman Kenny Kunene was driving in after it was shot at on Wednesday evening. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The police have dismissed allegations of negligence after it emerged that investigators failed to recover potentially crucial evidence from the car businessman Kenny Kunene was driving when he was apparently shot at.

Eyewitness News revealed on Friday that a private forensic consultant hired by Kunene retrieved two bullets from the wheel and body work of the car after it was released by police investigators.

Kunene says at least two gunmen opened fire on him and a female friend on Tuesday night shortly after he had left the company of his friend, Sunday Independent Editor Steve Motale.

Motale announced at the weekend that he had received threats on his life for publishing damning allegations about deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says it is possible that investigators missed one or two items of evidence but denies they were negligent.

She says investigators even returned to the scene of the shooting a day later to ensure they had not missed any evidence.

Eyewitness News asked why a constable had been assigned to a seemingly high profile case.

Peters says with all cases, adequately trained and capable investigating officers are assigned, irrespective of their rank.

She says it is standard practise for a senior member to oversee all cases.

GALLERY: Photographs taken by David Klatzow of the car Kenny Kunene was travelling in when he was allegedly shot at on 5 September 2017.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA